Antiample Price Up 3.6% This Week (XAMP)

Antiample (CURRENCY:XAMP) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Antiample has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $123.00 worth of Antiample was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Antiample coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Antiample has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00054459 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00020072 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.94 or 0.00669121 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.39 or 0.00087427 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00036259 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.43 or 0.00042446 BTC.

Antiample Coin Profile

Antiample (CRYPTO:XAMP) is a coin. Antiample’s total supply is 543,553,830 coins and its circulating supply is 465,929,910 coins. The official website for Antiample is www.antiample.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Antiample (XAMP) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency with a particularly, its supply changes daily. The AMPL protocol automatically adjusts supply in response to demand. When the price is high, wallet balances increase. When the price is low, wallet balances decrease. AMPL is non-dilutive. Supply adjustments are applied universally and proportionally across every wallet’s balance. This means your percent ownership of the network remains fixed. “

Antiample Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Antiample directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Antiample should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Antiample using one of the exchanges listed above.

