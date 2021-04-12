AntiMatter (MATTER) Price Reaches $5.22 on Top Exchanges

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be bought for about $5.22 or 0.00008553 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, AntiMatter has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $49.03 million and $7.48 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

AntiMatter Coin Profile

AntiMatter (CRYPTO:MATTER) is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

