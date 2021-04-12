AntiMatter Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $7.23 Million (MATTER)

AntiMatter (CURRENCY:MATTER) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One AntiMatter coin can currently be purchased for $4.42 or 0.00007309 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AntiMatter has a total market cap of $41.57 million and $7.23 million worth of AntiMatter was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AntiMatter has traded up 6.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get AntiMatter alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.91 or 0.00054355 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00019993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.57 or 0.00088490 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.76 or 0.00619033 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00041980 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00035166 BTC.

About AntiMatter

AntiMatter (MATTER) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2021. AntiMatter’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,396,333 coins. AntiMatter’s official Twitter account is @antimatterdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “AntiMatter is a lightweight on-chain DeFi perpetual derivative protocol based on a polarized token model. Antimatter will aim for simplicity and normalization as the main priority for every product released. The initial Antimatter product will be an ETH perpetual put option product where anyone can short and long at any given time with secondary market opportunities (market-making and arbitrage). “

Buying and Selling AntiMatter

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AntiMatter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AntiMatter should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AntiMatter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AntiMatter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AntiMatter and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.