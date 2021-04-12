Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Given New GBX 1,150 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,150 ($15.02) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 32.71% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut Antofagasta to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,051.25 ($13.73).

LON:ANTO opened at GBX 1,709 ($22.33) on Monday. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of GBX 727.40 ($9.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.25, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.85 billion and a PE ratio of 45.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,742.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,401.18.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

