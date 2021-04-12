Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold”.
Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45.
Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃvar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.
