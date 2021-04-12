Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Earns Sector Perform Rating from Scotiabank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Scotiabank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ANFGF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Peel Hunt lowered shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Antofagasta has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGF traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. Antofagasta has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

