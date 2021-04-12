Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its position in shares of Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 34.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,943,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,020,522 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.51% of Apache worth $34,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APA. FMR LLC increased its position in Apache by 11.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,564,000 after buying an additional 125,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Apache by 15.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,297,000 after buying an additional 994,065 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Apache by 25.6% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 45,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Apache by 332.2% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 335,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 257,770 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $17.23. 137,143 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,887,373. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.01. Apache Co. has a one year low of $7.08 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 4.87.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist cut Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.48.

In related news, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total value of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,059,473.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

