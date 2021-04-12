APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd Has $7.12 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises about 3.1% of APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. APEIRON CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

NYSE:MA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $379.88. The company had a trading volume of 66,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,358,667. The company has a market capitalization of $377.36 billion, a PE ratio of 56.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $340.98. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $244.10 and a 52 week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.65%.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mastercard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $358.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.37.

In other news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 755,220 shares of company stock worth $249,649,372. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.