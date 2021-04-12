Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$16.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on APHA shares. Cormark raised their price target on Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 target price on Aphria in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities lowered Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Aphria stock traded down C$2.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$17.70. 2,782,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,684. Aphria has a 12 month low of C$3.93 and a 12 month high of C$40.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$23.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.89. The firm has a market cap of C$5.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

