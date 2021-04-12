Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) Trading Down 12.3%

Aphria Inc. (NASDAQ:APHA) shares dropped 12.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.93 and last traded at $14.27. Approximately 749,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 23,463,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.28.

APHA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Aphria from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from $7.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aphria has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.28.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 2.67.

Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.39). Aphria had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The firm had revenue of $160.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aphria Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aphria by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aphria in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aphria (NASDAQ:APHA)

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

