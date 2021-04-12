Aphria (TSE:APHA) Price Target Raised to C$28.00

Aphria (TSE:APHA) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$28.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Haywood Securities downgraded Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price target on Aphria in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Aphria from C$8.00 to C$10.75 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.01.

APHA stock traded down C$2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,346,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,684. The stock has a market cap of C$5.75 billion and a PE ratio of -22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. Aphria has a one year low of C$3.93 and a one year high of C$40.93.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

