Aphria (TSE:APHA) Trading Down 12.2%

Aphria Inc. (TSE:APHA) shares were down 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$17.47 and last traded at C$17.87. Approximately 1,881,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 6,634,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.36.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APHA shares. Alliance Global Partners set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Aphria in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Aphria from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Haywood Securities cut shares of Aphria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Aphria from C$15.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$11.00 target price on shares of Aphria and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.01.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$23.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.12. The company has a market cap of C$5.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59.

Aphria Inc cultivates, processes, produces, markets, distributes, and sells medical cannabis in Canada and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis, adult-use cannabis, and cannabis-derived extracts and derivative cannabis products under the Solei, RIFF, Good Supply, Aphria, P'tite Pof, and Broken Coast brands.

