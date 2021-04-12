APIX Reaches Market Cap of $21.15 Million (APIX)

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 27.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. APIX has a market capitalization of $21.15 million and approximately $214,291.00 worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000287 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded down 11.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

APIX Profile

APIX (CRYPTO:APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 120,644,138 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io . APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform . APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

Buying and Selling APIX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APIX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

