AppCoins Reaches Market Cap of $58.14 Million (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 29.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded 36.2% higher against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $58.14 million and approximately $18.37 million worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041673 BTC.

AppCoins Profile

APPC is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,326,273 coins and its circulating supply is 245,326,272 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

AppCoins Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

