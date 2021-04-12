Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,894 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 881 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,771,000. Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,984,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 27,841 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,694,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825 shares during the last quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,978,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,230,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Apple from $133.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.95.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $132.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.74. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

