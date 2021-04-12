Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 123,471 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 48,490 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises approximately 1.4% of Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $16,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.05. The stock had a trading volume of 600,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.11. The company has a market cap of $123.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.36.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

