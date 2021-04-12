Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 521,271 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 292,554 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.06% of Applied Materials worth $69,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at $315,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 46.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,659 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 903,162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,671,000 after buying an additional 46,654 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,018.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $7,431,000 after purchasing an additional 113,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,589,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMAT. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $88.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.36.

In related news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.95, for a total value of $7,047,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 170,184 shares of company stock valued at $23,752,510 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $135.26. 473,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,492,702. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its 200 day moving average is $92.11. The stock has a market cap of $124.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.22 and a 1-year high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

