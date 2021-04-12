APR Coin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $106.00 (APR)

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. APR Coin has a total market cap of $73,880.83 and approximately $106.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000197 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000472 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.01 or 0.00122298 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003423 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000507 BTC.

About APR Coin

APR Coin (CRYPTO:APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,572,804 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com

