Apria (NYSE:APR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Apria, Inc. (NYSE:APR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 17,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 307,462 shares.The stock last traded at $30.81 and had previously closed at $29.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on APR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Apria in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Apria from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Apria from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.40.

Get Apria alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.63.

Apria (NYSE:APR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $26.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $293.79 million for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 8,625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $160,425,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

About Apria (NYSE:APR)

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.