AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $146.00

Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.98, with a volume of 38 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ATR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AptarGroup from $127.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $749.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.10 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

In related news, CFO Robert Kuhn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.85, for a total transaction of $4,255,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,513,439.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanne C. Dr Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.05, for a total value of $132,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at $2,199,688.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,348 shares of company stock valued at $5,272,715. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in AptarGroup by 27.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 19,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in AptarGroup by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AptarGroup by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 629,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,238,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in AptarGroup by 106.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 277,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,951,000 after buying an additional 143,220 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

