Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.73 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post sales of $3.73 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.59 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.93 billion. Aptiv posted sales of $3.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year sales of $15.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.20 billion to $15.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $17.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $18.14 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $109.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,931. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv stock opened at $142.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $160.14. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.77.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

