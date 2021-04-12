APY.Finance 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.53 Million (APY)

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 12th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar. One APY.Finance coin can currently be bought for about $1.55 or 0.00002581 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market cap of $41.28 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get APY.Finance alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00067150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $166.16 or 0.00277296 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.00 or 0.00714284 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $59,929.57 or 1.00015180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $577.88 or 0.00964403 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00018683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APY.Finance Coin Profile

APY.Finance was first traded on November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,694,291 coins. APY.Finance’s official website is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance . APY.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/apy-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

APY.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for APY.Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for APY.Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.