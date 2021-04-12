APYSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $21.14 Million (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $21.14 million and $3.70 million worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.82 or 0.00004686 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00067625 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.00274377 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004933 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $426.35 or 0.00709504 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,729.48 or 0.99396853 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $597.01 or 0.00993497 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00020078 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,506,080 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APYSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

