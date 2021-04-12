Arcblock (ABT) Hits Market Cap of $25.71 Million

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $25.71 million and approximately $10.46 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcblock has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Arcblock coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000435 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00054554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00019982 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.90 or 0.00088231 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $369.75 or 0.00616644 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.28 or 0.00042157 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.30 or 0.00035522 BTC.

ABT is a coin. It launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 coins. The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses. ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token. “

