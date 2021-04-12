ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.39 ($29.87).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

Analyst Recommendations for ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT)

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.