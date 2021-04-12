ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) Given a €30.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) has been assigned a €30.00 ($35.29) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MT has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($28.24) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.50 ($31.18) price objective on ArcelorMittal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €25.39 ($29.87).

ArcelorMittal has a 1 year low of €17.72 ($20.85) and a 1 year high of €30.76 ($36.19).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

