ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Earns Buy Rating from UBS Group

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their price target on ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Societe Generale raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

ArcelorMittal stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.96. The company had a trading volume of 229,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,663,309. ArcelorMittal has a 12 month low of $7.58 and a 12 month high of $30.46. The company has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 2.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.72 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

In other ArcelorMittal news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at $1,410,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the first quarter worth about $1,221,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,490,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,042,000 after buying an additional 151,541 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.