Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Holdings Boosted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 172.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 804,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 508,830 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Arch Capital Group worth $29,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Arch Capital Group by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,085,000 after buying an additional 21,214 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. now owns 193,674 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,986,000 after acquiring an additional 48,452 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 59.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 911,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,893,000 after purchasing an additional 340,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock opened at $40.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.80. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $40.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.14.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities raised Arch Capital Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Arch Capital Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

