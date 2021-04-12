Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 53.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 571,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 197,958 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.52% of Arconic worth $17,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arconic by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,437,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $489,840,000 after buying an additional 687,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 999,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Arconic by 23.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after purchasing an additional 175,821 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 860,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,631,000 after purchasing an additional 108,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arconic by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 740,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,064,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Arconic from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.34 per share, with a total value of $98,296.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,247 shares in the company, valued at $742,737.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Melissa M. Miller bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $68,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 95,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,178,816.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 12,400 shares of company stock worth $279,446.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $25.93 on Monday. Arconic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.91). Arconic had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arconic Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arconic

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

