Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Stock Rating Lowered by Boenning Scattergood

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARGO. Raymond James lifted their price target on Argo Group International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Argo Group International to $10.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Compass Point raised Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.56.

NYSE:ARGO opened at $53.82 on Monday. Argo Group International has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Argo Group International had a negative net margin of 8.49% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $501.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Argo Group International will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Argo Group International

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. The U.S. Operations segment underwrites primary and excess specialty casualty, and commercial multi-peril, as well as contract, product, environmental, and auto liability products; and general, auto, management, errors and omissions, and public entity liability, as well as workers compensation, and surety and inland marine risks.

