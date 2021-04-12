Arion Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. One Arion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arion has a market capitalization of $133,456.31 and $31.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002390 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.33 or 0.00066642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00275780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $428.05 or 0.00707351 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,512.99 or 0.99996414 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $587.08 or 0.00970130 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00020516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Arion Profile

Arion’s total supply is 13,791,118 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arion is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arion using one of the exchanges listed above.

