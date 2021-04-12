Arion Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $36.00 (ARION)

Arion (CURRENCY:ARION) traded down 14.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 12th. Arion has a total market capitalization of $133,589.98 and $36.00 worth of Arion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Arion has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Arion coin can now be purchased for $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.71 or 0.00067284 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.19 or 0.00289572 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00004835 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00710651 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60,877.91 or 1.00623668 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.68 or 0.00954827 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00018234 BTC.

About Arion

Arion’s total supply is 13,788,994 coins. Arion’s official Twitter account is @ARION_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arion’s official website is arioncoin.com

Arion Coin Trading

