Arionum (ARO) Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Arionum has a total market cap of $95,939.56 and $12.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Arionum has traded up 0.9% against the dollar. One Arionum coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arionum alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60,095.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,138.20 or 0.03558008 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.89 or 0.00405832 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $667.97 or 0.01111520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.50 or 0.00544964 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $258.83 or 0.00430695 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $215.26 or 0.00358189 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00032230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003531 BTC.

Arionum Coin Profile

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. Arionum’s official website is www.arionum.com . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arionum’s official message board is forum.arionum.com . The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Arionum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arionum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arionum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arionum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arionum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arionum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.