Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at TD Securities

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Aritzia from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.42.

Aritzia stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.07. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,507. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

