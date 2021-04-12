Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,317. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.40 and a one year high of C$33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$278.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$269.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.0370229 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aritzia Company Profile

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

