Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) PT Raised to C$37.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its target price raised by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$32.00 to C$37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 16.43% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ATZ. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$26.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$25.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.
TSE:ATZ traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$31.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,317. The company has a market cap of C$3.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.67. Aritzia has a one year low of C$13.40 and a one year high of C$33.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$30.41 and its 200-day moving average is C$25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Aritzia Company Profile
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.