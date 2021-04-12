Ark (ARK) Price Reaches $2.69 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Ark has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ark coin can currently be bought for $2.69 or 0.00004445 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $345.16 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010675 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005168 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000047 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000907 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,587,006 coins and its circulating supply is 128,466,109 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

