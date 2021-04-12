Ark (ARK) Price Tops $2.58 on Exchanges

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 12th. Ark has a total market cap of $331.35 million and $6.44 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $2.58 or 0.00004259 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ark has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010900 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00005333 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000901 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 156,572,608 coins and its circulating supply is 128,451,711 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

