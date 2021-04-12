ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.44

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.44 and last traded at $12.44, with a volume of 32084 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $836.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.21 per share, with a total value of $102,564.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,485.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James R. Mountain sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $92,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $927,526.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

