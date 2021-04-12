Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Armstrong World Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.09 and the lowest is $0.81. Armstrong World Industries reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will report full year earnings of $3.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $4.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Armstrong World Industries.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Armstrong World Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.91.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $94.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.22, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.47. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $57.96 and a 52 week high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.57%.

In other news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ellen R. Romano sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,534 shares of company stock valued at $3,032,418. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $45,226,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 651,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,448,000 after purchasing an additional 459,390 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2,697.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 343,663 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,565,000 after purchasing an additional 331,380 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $19,184,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

