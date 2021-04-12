Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) PT Set at €7.60 by Berenberg Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) has been given a €7.60 ($8.94) target price by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) price target on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Aroundtown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €6.89 ($8.10).

Shares of AT1 stock traded down €0.14 ($0.16) on Monday, reaching €6.34 ($7.45). The company had a trading volume of 2,008,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The company has a 50-day moving average of €6.13 and a 200-day moving average of €5.56. Aroundtown has a 12 month low of €3.86 ($4.54) and a 12 month high of €6.53 ($7.68). The stock has a market cap of $7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 12.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.25, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.79.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

