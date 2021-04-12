Arqma Price Reaches $0.0120 on Exchanges (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, Arqma has traded 80.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Arqma has a market capitalization of $106,301.61 and $5,217.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,976.13 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,146.24 or 0.03578493 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $246.74 or 0.00411405 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $677.92 or 0.01130310 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.91 or 0.00528393 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00434862 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00366014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00032346 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Arqma Profile

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,907,820 coins and its circulating supply is 8,863,277 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

