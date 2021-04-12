Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $116.20

Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.20 and last traded at $115.97, with a volume of 1648 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ARW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Arrow Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.01.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 1.67%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Wei Victor Alejandro Gao sold 8,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $891,689.64. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 3,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.03, for a total value of $302,814.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,809,208.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 260,096 shares of company stock valued at $27,040,958 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $78,229,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $606,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,566,476 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,718,000 after acquiring an additional 309,023 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 369.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 286,189 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,512,000 after acquiring an additional 225,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (NYSE:ARW)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

