Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS) Stock Price Up 16.7%

Shares of Artemis Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATMS) rose 16.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.35. Approximately 10,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.28.

About Artemis Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ATMS)

Artemis Therapeutics Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development of agents for the prevention and treatment of severe and life-threatening infectious diseases. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is based in New York, New York.

