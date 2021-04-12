Arweave Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Arweave has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. Arweave has a total market cap of $891.73 million and $30.19 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be purchased for $26.70 or 0.00044511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001668 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000074 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 49% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000030 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (CRYPTO:AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

