Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,949 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $12,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,264 shares during the period.

Shares of Asbury Automotive Group stock opened at $198.49 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.26. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.74 and a 12-month high of $269.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Asbury Automotive Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.13.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total transaction of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock valued at $5,393,962. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

