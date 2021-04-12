Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) Short Interest Up 1,900.0% in March

Ascom Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ACMLF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 1,900.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of ACMLF stock remained flat at $$13.75 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.75. Ascom has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Ascom Company Profile

Ascom Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare ICT and mobile workflow solutions worldwide. It offers Digistat suite, a patient data management software system; Unite Messaging Suite that delivers intelligent integration, advanced messaging, and system management; teleCARE IP that provides end to end messaging, emergency call, and wander management for active seniors; and Telligence, a patient response system delivers relevant information at the point of care and throughout the care process.

