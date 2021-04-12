Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Down 11.9%

Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) shares traded down 11.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.30 and last traded at $2.30. 97,018 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 31,315,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.61.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Asensus Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02.

Asensus Surgical, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. It digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through a new category of care called Digital Laparoscopy. The company's digital interface enables the use of capabilities, such as augmented intelligence, connectivity, and robotics in laparoscopy, as well as allows to address the current clinical, cognitive, and economic shortcomings in surgery.

