ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Acquired by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of ASML by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,661,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of ASML by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 3,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research raised ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.40.

Shares of ASML traded down $5.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $629.23. 24,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,586. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $272.01 and a fifty-two week high of $653.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $576.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.8864 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

