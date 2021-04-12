ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of ASOS stock traded down $1.64 on Monday, reaching $74.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,606. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.69 and a beta of 3.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. ASOS has a 52-week low of $25.83 and a 52-week high of $81.65.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

