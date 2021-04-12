Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Associated Banc in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.70.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ASB. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

NYSE:ASB opened at $21.76 on Monday. Associated Banc has a 1-year low of $11.13 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.82 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

In related news, CEO Philip B. Flynn sold 139,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,804,722.29. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $227,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,597 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 2.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 418,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 7.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 252,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the third quarter worth about $165,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

