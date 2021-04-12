AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.53. AstraZeneca posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year earnings of $2.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $49.94 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of $45.39 and a 52 week high of $64.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $131.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

