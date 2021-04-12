Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
AHNR stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.
Athena Gold Company Profile
