Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Athena Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AHNR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a drop of 86.3% from the March 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AHNR stock remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday. 25,850 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,304. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.08. Athena Gold has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.23.

Athena Gold Company Profile

Athena Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of precious metals in the United States. It holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Excelsior Springs project that consists of 140 unpatented claims located in Esmeralda County, Nevada.

